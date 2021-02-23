Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Heritage Christian Services

275 Kenneth Drive, Suite 100

Rochester, New York, 14623

Phone: 585-643-1533

Contact: Heather Geoca

Email: heather.geoca@heritagechristianservices.org

Website: heritagechristianservices.org

Purpose: Assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing a variety of services that foster opportunities for all people to build communities of awareness and inclusion. Donations can be taken to the Second Thought Resale Shop, 349 W. Commercial St., East Rochester, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Wish List

• Clothes (new or gently used)

• horseback riding show clothes

• Riding equipment for equestrian program

• Toys and medical supplies to be put in small sewing bags for Guatemala

• Household items

Volunteers Needed

Although our programs are currently on pause, we are accepting volunteer applications so we are ready when we can safely welcome back volunteers.

• Sort, prepare donations and handle transactions for resale shop. Training provided.

• Help with parking, concessions, kids’ crafts and more at events held year-round.

• Leaders and side walkers to assist people with disabilities while riding a horse. No experience required. Training provided.

• Outdoor maintenance work.

CURE Childhood Cancer Association

200 Westfall Road

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: 585-473-0180

Contact: Holly Dutcher

Email: holly.dutcher@curekidscancer.com

Website: curekidscancer.com

Purpose: Works to improve the lives of families coping with childhood cancer or a chronic blood disorder by providing emotional, educational and financial assistance.

Wish List

We ask that all items be new and recently purchased. Thank you!

• Crafts for young adults and children

• Essential oils

• Facial cleansing wipes and body wash

• Gift cards: McDonalds, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, Arby’s, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Tops, Walmart, Target and gas cards

• Heating pads, weighted blankets

• Items for teens or young adults

• Legos

• Mini diffusers

• Paper towels and toilet paper

• Toys for ages 6 through older teen

• Word searches, adult coloring books, crosswords

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.