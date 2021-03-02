Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Penfield Village Nursery School and Transitional Kindergarten

1862 Penfield Road

Penfield, New York, 14526

Phone: 585-381-7300

Contact: Jennifer Glorioso

Email: penfieldvillagens@gmail.com

Website: penfieldvillage.org

Purpose: A nonprofit school teaching children ages 2-5 through play-based education. With small classes and certified teachers, we provide the best setting for problem-solving, language acquisition, literacy, math and social development through play.

Wish List

• Art supplies

• Bulletin boards

• Copy paper: 8 1/2-by-11, any color

• Construction paper

• Science, nature, exploration supplies

• Stickers, seasonal and holiday

The Salvation Army – Rochester Area Services

70 Liberty Pole Way

P.O. Box 41210

Rochester, New York, 14604

Phone: 585-987-9500, ext. 2319

Contact: Mia Hodgins

Email: mia.hodgins@use.salvationarmy.org

Website: rochesterny.salvationarmy.org

Purpose: Includes youth enrichment services; four homeless shelters; emergency and family services; seasonal services, including the Christmas Toy Shop, Adopt-A-Family and Project Bundle-Up; and three worship and service centers.

Wish List

• Air mattresses for youth

• Backpacks, duffel bags, purses, totes

• Bibles

• Blankets, sheets, comforters, bedspreads, towels, washcloths

• Books, craft supplies for children

• Bus passes, monthly

• Can openers, manual

• Crochet hooks, fleece fabric

• Diapers, diaper wipes

• Gift cards: hair salons

• Hats, gloves, scarves (new) for men, women, children

• Inflatable water slide

• Personal care items: bar soap, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes

• Postage stamps

• Shower curtains, heavy-duty

• Socks, underwear (new) for men, women

• sweatpants, men's

• Tickets/gift cards: recreational activities (bowling, movie theaters)

Volunteers Needed

College internships may be available.

• Assist with serving, room setup, packing food bags, storeroom maintenance, cleaning, unloading truck deliveries.

• Maintain grounds and building, snow removal, painting, minor repairs.

• Special events: annual golf tournament, Project Bundle-Up, Christmas.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.