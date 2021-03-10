Local communities awarded HUD funding

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced funding to communities around Monroe County.

This funding was provided through its Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

The towns of Greece and Irondequoit received $464,317 and $906,128 in CDBG funding, respectively.

The city of Rochester received $8,262,859 in CDBG funds, $2,478,281 through HOME, $707,618 from ESG and $1,002,981 through HOPWA funds. Monroe County was awarded $1,856,308 (CDBG), $1,183,668 (HOME) and $158,781 (ESG).