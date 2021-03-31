Conference to address racial equality among youth

Youth development and mentoring professionals will convene virtually for MENTOR New York’s 18th annual Mentoring Matters Conference on April 16 to address increasing racial equity and creating spaces of joy for young people.

Over 400 experts, organization leaders and educators are expected to engage in workshops providing concrete skills and new knowledge that lead to direct action. Large-group sessions will tackle challenges from multiple perspectives and provoke new ways to think about the work that professionals are doing with young people.

The conference will include expert presenters and panelists immersed in diversity, equity and inclusion and the mentoring movement. Visit mentornewyork.org for information.