Mendon Library releases annual report

The board of trustees of the Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls, released the 2020 annual report.

This 20-page document contains reports from the trustees and Friends of MPL presidents, along with highlights of the past year and library statistics. MPL recorded 21,515 visitors, 17,075 Wi-Fi connections, 682 new library cards, 591 curbside pickups and 69,485 items circulated in 2020.

The report is available for review at mendonlibrary.org and copies can be secured at the circulation desk.