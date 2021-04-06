Mendon Library releases annual report
The board of trustees of the Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls, released the 2020 annual report.
This 20-page document contains reports from the trustees and Friends of MPL presidents, along with highlights of the past year and library statistics. MPL recorded 21,515 visitors, 17,075 Wi-Fi connections, 682 new library cards, 591 curbside pickups and 69,485 items circulated in 2020.
The report is available for review at mendonlibrary.org and copies can be secured at the circulation desk.