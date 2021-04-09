DEC announces funding for dam repairs

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has $650,000 in grant funding available to help eligible dam owners with infrastructure repair costs.

DEC is accepting applications through June 11 for grants to assist with technical, planning, design and other pre-construction activities associated with the rehabilitation of eligible dams classified as high hazard dams.

Local governmental entities, municipalities and nonprofit corporations with dam projects are eligible to apply. Projects must be in a county with an approved hazard mitigation plan. Up to $100,000 is available per project.

Requests for applications can be found through the NYS Grants Gateway (grantsgateway.ny.gov). All applicants must be registered and nonprofits are required to prequalify. Email grantsgateway@its.ny.gov or visit grantsmanagement.ny.gov for information.