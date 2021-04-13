Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Cobblestone Arts Center for Persons with Disabilities

1622 state Route 332

Farmington, New York, 14425

Phone: 585-398-0220

Contact: Lorene Benson

Email: cobblestoneartscenter@gmail.com

Website: cobblestoneartscenter.com

Purpose: Dedicated to bringing the performing and visual arts to students with disabilities.

Wish List

• Art books

• Art supplies: construction paper, drawing paper, poster board, acrylic paint, poster paint, oil pastels, paint brushes (all sizes and shapes), watercolor markers, drawing pencils, yarn, ribbon, twine, markers, glue, etc.

• Card tables, work tables: 6 feet long

• Computer, laptop; iPad

• GPS navigation systems in working order

• Musical instruments

• Office supplies: sturdy 1-inch binders, copy paper, office envelopes

• Smartboard, easels

• Shelving, tall

Volunteers Needed

• Teacher's aide for persons with disabilities.

• Musicians, vocalists, dance and art assistants.

• Fundraising committee members.

• Stage hands, box office volunteer.

Camp Heartstrings/Camp Dreams

2180 Empire Blvd.

Webster, New York, 14580

Phone: 585-274-4069

Contact: Michele Allman

Email: michele_allman@urmc.rochester.edu

Website: urmc.rochester.edu/home-care/hospice-care/camp-heartstrings

Purpose: A three-day camp for children who are adjusting to the death of a loved one. Promotes understanding, acceptance, healing and hope through a comprehensive program of activities. It is staffed by credentialed professionals and trained volunteers.

Wish List

• Crayola markers, Sharpie markers and pens, paint pens

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Staples, Dollar Store, Amazon, Visa, Target

• Index cards

• Ball Mason jars (new), pint-size only

• Votive lights (looks like votive candles)

• Clipboards

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.