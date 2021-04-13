County to start final stages of zoo master plan

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Seneca Park Zoo master plan will continue after being delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The beginning stages of the plan’s final phases include the Trailside Café, a restaurant located between the Conference Center to the north and an existing food pavilion to the south.

Preparations are underway to start an exhibit of animals from rainforests across the globe titled “The Tropics,” which will include new ticketing and guest services, a gift shop and administration at the front of the zoo.

The final phase of the plan will be the continued renovation of “Cold Asia,” which encompasses the tiger exhibit and its surrounding area.

“The Seneca Park Zoo is an incredible resource for Monroe County and the surrounding region, attracting thousands of visitors every year,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “We’re really excited for the completion of these upgrades and additions, which will enhance the zoo experience with new exhibits and more amenities for family and residents alike.”

Construction of the Trailside Café will include a bypass road on zoo property, but outside the fence to circumvent construction occurring inside the fence. The road will share some space with the walking trail; however, trail access will not be affected.

“The Seneca Park Zoo remains incredibly popular in our community, and has provided families and residents with a COVID-friendly outdoor activity over the last year,” said Patrick Meredith, director of the Monroe County Department of Parks. “I want to thank the neighbors of the Seneca Park Zoo for their continued patience as we begin this final phase of upgrades and construction.”

During these renovations, the zoo expects to maintain attendance while accommodating the neighbors living to the east of the property.

Phase 1 of the master plan started in 2018 and included the new African savanna exhibit featuring giraffes, zebras and rhinos. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in the near future to celebrate the start of construction on the Trailside Café.