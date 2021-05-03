RG&E starts circuit upgrades in Mendon

COURTESY OF AVANGRID INC.

Rochester Gas & Electric recently started upgrades in the town of Mendon on its 5258 circuit, which delivers power to homes and businesses.

The project will upgrade more than 3 miles of power lines and bring enhanced reliability to approximately 1,150 customers.

“RG&E is committed to continued investments to improve our systems and to ensure its resiliency against future storm events,” said Michele McDonald, manager of resiliency field projects. “This segment of the circuit in Mendon was identified for upgrades after we evaluated its reliability metrics. These proactive upgrades will help provide more reliable service and help shorten outage duration if an incident occurs. With work currently underway, we expect to complete the project by October.”

The primary goals are to make the grid more reliable and facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur. This will be achieved by upgrading equipment on the circuit, replacing poles that have an average age of 75 years and upgrading the circuit’s wire.

The new poles will have a larger diameter, making them more resilient to wind damage, and the wire will be upgraded in strategic locations to tree wire, which is a heavy, insulated wire that’s more resilient to tree and branch impacts.

The new equipment includes installing eight TripSaver reclosers, which helps to reduce duration of outages for customers from impacts like lightning strikes, incidental tree branch contacts or animal contact.

The project also will install six SCADA switches, which gives RG&E the ability to remotely switch which circuit is powering a home or business to help provide quicker restoration times.

During construction, RG&E will complete tree trimming along the power lines where appropriate. This work will include trimming from ground to sky and removing overhanging limbs to create a utility protection zone that provides clearance between the trees and RG&E’s infrastructure. This helps prevent vegetation from coming into contact with the power lines.

RG&E advises customers that temporary and minor traffic delays may occur during the project period. The company asks that motorists use extra caution when near crews and work zones. Work will be taking place on the following roads: Mendon Center, Bull Sawmill, Pond, Rush Mendon, Mile Square, Smith, West Bloomfield, Victor Mendon and Pittsford Mendon.

“Our contractor crews will be seen working throughout the duration of this project,” McDonald said. “We thank our customers in advance for their attentiveness as they pass through work zones. This will allow crews to complete the upgrades safely and efficiently.”

RG&E is a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc.