GiGi’s Playhouse awarded Golisano grant

COURTESY OF GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE ROCHESTER

GiGi's Playhouse Rochester, a nonprofit Down syndrome achievement center, recently received a $74,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation to expand its Amina Grace speech and language program.

"We are so grateful to have the support from the Golisano Foundation to continue offering our speech and language program,” said Jennifer Bustamante, GiGi’s president and co-founder. “Our participants are eager to learn and grow into the empowered and independent people we believe they're meant to be. With this generous grant, we are sustaining our goal of encouraging self-confidence and independence."

The Amina Grace program was launched in July 2019 through a $50,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation. The grant was used to purchase program materials and help support a speech-language pathologist.

“We're pleased to help GiGi's fulfill its mission of promoting life and fundamental skills for the children and adults they serve by expanding this essential program,” Foundation director Ann Costello said.

The Amina Grace program provides youth, teens and adults with expanded opportunities to evolve and refine their speech and language skills. Effective enunciation, clarity of speech, word order and message meaning are paramount to fostering greater self-confidence, comprehension, problem-solving, school readiness, social skills, independence and overall quality of life.

This program, like all others at GiGi’s Playhouse, is provided free of charge to all participants and families. Visit gigisplayhouse.org/rochester for information.