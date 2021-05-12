Monroe County Post

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Partners in Caring

A program of Lifespan

1900 S. Clinton Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14618

Phone: 585-287-6428

Contact: Hannah Sweet

Email: volunteerflci@lifespanrochester.org

Website: lifespan-roch.org

Purpose: A caregiver near you could use support and a break — a couple of hours off from caring for a loved one to shop, nap, take a walk, visit a friend.

Volunteers Needed

• Help a local caregiver by providing friendly visits and caring companionship to someone with early stage memory loss, dementia or other chronic conditions. Visit a few times a month on your own schedule. We will provide training, ongoing support and work with you to find the right match.

• Activities may include going for walks together, looking at photo albums, engaging in conversation, arts and crafts, gardening, shopping, sharing a meal together, etc. Supplemental training provided. Utilize reminiscence strategies to engage the person you visit.

• Become a texting buddy, and provide regular check-ins and encouragement to a caregiver near you. Text as little or as often as you can, on your own schedule. We will provide training, ongoing support and work with you to find the right match.

Early Childhood Education Quality Council

274 N. Goodman St., Suite D103

Rochester, New York, 14607

Phone: 585-295-1000, ext. 311

Contact: Mary Louise Musler

Email: mmusler@childrensinstitute.net

Purpose: Association of urban nonprofit, high quality child care centers in Rochester. Serves 2,000 children ages 6 weeks to 13 years.

Wish List

• Arts and crafts supplies

• Books: new or gently used picture books and chapter books

• Copy paper

• Drawing paper

• Shelves

• Toys for infants and toddlers

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.