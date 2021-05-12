WXXI News wins regional Murrow awards

COURTESY OF WXXI NEWS

WXXI News has won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

A story by reporter Veronica Volk, “They’re Under Our Feet,” received the award in the feature category. Photojournalist Max Schulte won in the excellence in video category for his footage of “BLM Arrests Inside the Public Safety Building.”

“These awards are among the most competitive and prestigious in the industry,” WXXI President Norm Silverstein said. “To be honored with two awards this year is a testament to the vital work our reporters at WXXI News and CITY do every day to keep our community informed.”

“They’re Under Our Feet: Highland Park is final resting place for hundreds of unidentified remains,” explored the hidden history of Highland Park and the people buried in a section of it dating back to the 19th century. Visit bit.ly/WXXINewsHP to access the story.

Schulte captured video of local activists who were trying to attend Mayor Lovely Warren’s news conference about Daniel Prude, when that news conference was moved from City Hall to the Rochester Police Department. Visit bit.ly/WXXINewsFRP to view the video, which has more than 1.1 million views on YouTube.