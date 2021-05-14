NYSEG, RG&E donate $54K to area nonprofits

COURTESY OF AVANGRID

Rochester Gas & Electric and its sister company, New York State Electric & Gas, recently donated $54,000 to health and welfare organizations across the state, including nine in Greater Rochester.

The donations are part of the companies’ corporate donation programs.

“We not only serve the Greater Rochester region as the local utility, but we’re members of this community and it’s important to us to support our neighbors,” said Veronica Dasher, regional manager, government and community relations. “It has always been one of our priorities to support local health and welfare organizations; however, this year we recognized that it’s more important than ever. The pandemic has created challenges within our communities that has increased demand for these organizations’ services and support.”

NYSEG and RG&E provided gifts and sponsorships to more than 20 health and welfare organizations across its service area.

Locally, RG&E donated $12,500 to Action for a Better Community, American Red Cross of Greater Rochester, Baden Street Settlement House, Charles Settlement House, Genesee RiverWatch, Gilda’s Club Rochester, Lifespan of Greater Rochester, PathStone Foundation and Rochester Regional Health Foundations.

The companies’ 2021 corporate donation program also will provide gifts and sponsorships later this year to local nonprofits focused on food security, arts and culture, education and young people.

NYSEG and RG&E are subsidiaries of AVANGRID Inc.