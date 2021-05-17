Camp Haccamo announces 2021 executive committee

COURTESY OF CAMP HACCAMO

Camp Haccamo (Handicapped Children's Camp for Monroe County Inc.) installed its executive committee and supportive members who will serve through March 31, 2022.

Ruth Cronkwright, of Fairport, is leading as president. Robert Williams, of Webster, is the president-elect and treasurer; Dolly Kujawa, of Webster, is secretary; and Rocco Leone, of Irondequoit, is immediate past president.

Supporting members are JoAnn Terry, of East Rochester, as assistant secretary and Dan Dwyer, of Irondequoit, as assistant treasurer.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Camp Haccamo providing a camp experience for children and young adults with different abilities.

“While our camp season was put on hold in 2020, we are excited to officially announce camp will return this summer,“ Cronkwright said. “It’s an enriching opportunity for campers, and functions as a vital respite for caregivers and families. This year brings extra coronavirus safety measures, but the magic that Haccamo provides will be just the same.”

Camp kicks off this summer on July 5-9 for ages 7-18 and July 12-16 for ages 19-30. Visit camphaccamo.org/applications for information.

Camp Haccamo is supported by 13 Rotary clubs: Brighton, Brockport, Fairport, Gates-Chili, Hilton, Honeoye Falls-Mendon, Irondequoit, Monroe South, Penfield, Pittsford, Rush-Henrietta, Spencerport and Webster. The eighth annual Auto/Truck/Cycle Show to support Camp Haccamo is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 5 at The Mall at Greece Ridge, in front of Macy’s.