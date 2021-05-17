HLAA-Rochester announces June programs

COURTESY OF HLAA ROCHESTER

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host clinical audiologist Tela Palmer from the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center for “What We Do With What We Hear: Hearing and Processing Sound and Speech” at noon June 1.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences will meet at 10 a.m. June 8. The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will offer its Virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. June 17.

HLAA-Rochester will present “Hearing Aids for Beginners” at 10 a.m. on June 3, 7 and 10 via Zoom. Registration is required for the three-session class.

All programs are free and offer closed-captioning. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.