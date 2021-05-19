Local Scouts to collect bottles, cans

COURTESY OF SCOUT TROOP 37

Scout Troop 37 BSA will hold a post-Memorial Day bottle and can fundraising drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 in the parking lot of St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester.

Neighbors can bring their returnable bottles and cans to help support Scouting in Irondequoit and on the east side of Rochester. Scouts will unload the boxes and bags from cars.

Troop 37, chartered by the North Winton Village Association and hosted at Peace of Christ Catholic Parish, will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. This fundraiser helps send the 16 Scouts to Camp Massawepie in the Adirondacks this August.

Scouts in Troop 37 live in Brighton, Greece, Irondequoit, Ontario, Penfield, Rochester and Spencerport.