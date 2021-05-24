Sheriff’s Office receives Friend of Education Award

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, represented by Sheriff Todd Baxter, received the 2021 Friend of Education Award from the School Administrators Association of New York State.

This award goes to an individual, group or organization that consistently contributed to the support and advancement of outstanding public education and students of NYS.

MCSO participates in the DARE program in 17 different school districts, Teen Police Academy, Sheriff's Summer Camp, Fatality Awareness and Crash Training program for high school students, Cadet/Explorer program for ninth grade students and Operation Safe Child ID card program, and supplies crime prevention and school resources officers to several school districts.