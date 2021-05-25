Longtime resident retires from Perinton Town Board

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

In her many years serving the town of Perinton, Peg Havens was known as the great communicator. If she wasn’t listening to residents’ concerns, she was listening to town staff or new Town Board members that were trying to get their feet wet.

Havens retired from the Perinton Town Board in March after 12 years.

“Peg has always taken the time to listen to residents and staff concerns, and make recommendations and decisions that would help resolve the issues,” said Jim Donahue, former Parks and Recreation commissioner and current town IT director. “Peg will be missed, but not forgotten, and will always be remembered for her kindness, enthusiasm, leadership, vision and willingness to listen and show support for others.”

Havens is a 32-year resident of Perinton. Besides serving on the Town Board (2009-21) and Zoning Board (2004-06), she was deputy supervisor and a member of Perinton’s Town Codes, Personnel, Communications Committee and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to serve Perinton as a Town Board member,” Havens said. “It gave me the opportunity to contribute and to give back to this wonderful community where our families and friends live, work and play.

Haven earned her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester, and has more than 25 years of corporate marketing management positions with Frontier Communications and Time Warner Cable/Spectrum.

Alexandra Cimino Winner was appointed to the Town Board to replace Havens. She was a member of the Planning Board for nearly four years and serves on the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve my community and its residents as a member of the Town Board,” Winner said. “I look forward to applying my years of experience on the Planning Board and my professional skills toward keeping Fairport and Perinton as the unique and precious place we all know and love.”

Winner holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University at Buffalo. As regional manager of Soundview Property Management, she oversees operations of a portfolio of new development residential communities in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.

“For Perinton’s future, I see the continuation of exceptional local government through leadership committed to conservative fiscal management,” Havens said. “Our town offers a great quality of life to our residents due, in large part, to the dedication of Perinton town employees. Their hard work helps to assure the ongoing provisioning of excellent services for Perinton residents. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve together with Perinton’s town employees.”