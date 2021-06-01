Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Loop Ministries Urban Food Pantry

111 N. Chestnut St.

Rochester, New York 14604

Phone: 585-454-3367, ext. 14

Contact: Daryl Staneck

Email: drstaneck@loopministries.org

Website: loopministries.org

Purpose: A food pantry distributing up to 900 bags of groceries each month. Soup kitchen closed until further notice.

Wish List

• Current need: paper and plastic grocery bags

• Dry erase markers, eraser, eraser fluid

• Used ink cartridges (we trade them in at Staples for in-store dollars)

• Canned goods and pastas

• Air Conditioner

Volunteers Needed

• Grant writers/researchers.

• Help distribute groceries at the Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at Glory House International Church, diagonal to the Eastman Theatre.

Mothers in Need of Others Ministry

1 Favor St. (in the Youth for Christ building)

Rochester, New York, 14608

Phone: 585-348-8596

Contact: Maria Wehrle

Email: mothersinneedofothers@gmail.com

Website: projecturge.org/mino

Purpose: Assists social service agencies and church outreach programs by providing maternity and baby items and feminine and personal hygiene products that their clients need to care for themselves and their families. Call to schedule a drop off time.

Wish List

• Baby care items: diapers (preemie, newborn, 4-6), wipes, formula (especially Enfamil with iron — yellow can), bottles

• Baby gear: Pack ‘n Plays, car seats, strollers, highchairs

• Cleaning supplies

• Nursing items: nursing pads (partial packs of individually wrapped nursing pads accepted)

• Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels, tissues

• Feminine hygiene: nursing pads (partial packs of individually wrapped pads and tampons accepted)

• Personal hygiene products

Visit communitywishbook.org for items we cannot accept.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.