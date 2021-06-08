Messenger Post Media

Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

One Soldier at a Time

24 Smith Road

Webster, New York, 14580

Phone: 585-764-4550

Contact: Lauren Coe

Email: onesoldieratatimeusa@gmail.com

Website: onesoldieratatime.net

Purpose: Honors mothers of active military on holidays by delivering gift baskets to all of the moms on our list. Helps local veterans in PTSD homes by providing household and personal items. Ships sun care/goodie packages to the military serving our country overseas.

Wish List

• Bedding, pillows

• Chocolate bars

• Disposable razors (quality), shave foam

• Dollar Store baskets

• Handmade cards to moms, wives, service men and women

• Travel-size shampoo, Q-tips, unscented hand sanitizer and unscented baby wipes

• Snack-size crackers and cookies, gum, slim jims, hard candy, individual drink packets

• Votive candles

• Ziploc bags: gallon- and quart-size

• Dress shirts with ties (new or gently used)

Volunteers Needed

• Pack baskets, boxes and bags for active military members and families for holidays.

• Make 200 cards to give to veterans in local PTSD homes, especially made by kids.

• Make 2,000 cards for veterans on Veterans Day.

• Teens can help assemble baskets.

• Small groups to suggest fundraising ideas.

Southwest Ecumenical Ministries Community Services

350 Chili Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14611

Phone: 585-235-4494

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays

Contact: Linda Stundtner

Email: swem.services1@gmail.com

Purpose: Provides emergency food bags to residents of Rochester/Monroe County through requests to a telephone helpline (585-2325-4491). Delivers monthly food bags to senior clients and Christmas dinner baskets to those in need.

Wish List

• Nonperishable food donations

• Cat and dog food

• Brown grocery bags

Volunteers Needed

• Help obtain food, pack and distribute: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, certain Fridays and Saturdays.

• Answer the helpline requests.

• Especially needed: drivers the third Saturday morning of the month to deliver food to our senior clients.

• Buy fresh fruits and vegetables at the public market or farmers markets for seniors. Will be reimbursed.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.