COMMUNITY WISHBOOK
Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.
Hilton Parma Emergency Food Shelf
59 Henry St., Room 201
Mailing address: P.O. Box 127
Hilton, New York, 14468
Phone: 585-234-2090
Contact: Tina Zebulske
Email: hiltonfoodshelf@gmail.com
Website: facebook.com/HiltonFoodshelf
Purpose: Obtains and distributes donated and purchased food to residents of the Hilton School District who are not covered by other services and who are in an emergency situation. Open Wednesdays for clients and donations. Please call for an appointment.
Wish List
• Grocery store items, nonperishable and nutritious (sugar-free and reduced-sodium foods): e.g., canned fruit juice, pasta, jelly, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, hot cereal, rice, complete dinners, canned hams and other canned meats, stew, hash, soups, coffee
• Household supplies, paper products: e.g., toilet paper, unscented dish detergent, laundry detergent
• Monetary donations to purchase fresh items
• Personal care items (unscented): e.g., shampoo, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, razors
Volunteers Needed
• Help with food drives and collections.
Twelve Corners Day Care Center
155 Canal View Blvd.
Rochester, New York, 14623
Phone: 585-272-0880
Contact: Darlene Smythe
Email: twelvecornersdaycare@hotmail.com
Website: twelvecornersdaycare.com
Purpose: Provides care for children from 6 weeks to 5 years of age at our Canal View location, and for children from 5 through 12 years of age at our School Age location: 2131 Elmwood Ave., 585-271-6830.
Wish List
• Arts and crafts supplies: yarn, felt, colored paper, cookie cutters, fabric scraps
• Batteries: AA, C, D
• Board games
• Books and toys for children ages 3 months through 12 years
• Child gates
• Cleaning supplies
• Clothes, dress-up, for children
• Diapers, disposable
• Easel paper, large rolls
• Financial donations
• Gift cards and adult presents for staff recognition
• Laminator
• Office supplies
• Riding toys
• Software, educational
• Washcloths, towels
Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.