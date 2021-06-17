Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Hilton Parma Emergency Food Shelf

59 Henry St., Room 201

Mailing address: P.O. Box 127

Hilton, New York, 14468

Phone: 585-234-2090

Contact: Tina Zebulske

Email: hiltonfoodshelf@gmail.com

Website: facebook.com/HiltonFoodshelf

Purpose: Obtains and distributes donated and purchased food to residents of the Hilton School District who are not covered by other services and who are in an emergency situation. Open Wednesdays for clients and donations. Please call for an appointment.

Wish List

• Grocery store items, nonperishable and nutritious (sugar-free and reduced-sodium foods): e.g., canned fruit juice, pasta, jelly, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, hot cereal, rice, complete dinners, canned hams and other canned meats, stew, hash, soups, coffee

• Household supplies, paper products: e.g., toilet paper, unscented dish detergent, laundry detergent

• Monetary donations to purchase fresh items

• Personal care items (unscented): e.g., shampoo, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, razors

Volunteers Needed

• Help with food drives and collections.

Twelve Corners Day Care Center

155 Canal View Blvd.

Rochester, New York, 14623

Phone: 585-272-0880

Contact: Darlene Smythe

Email: twelvecornersdaycare@hotmail.com

Website: twelvecornersdaycare.com

Purpose: Provides care for children from 6 weeks to 5 years of age at our Canal View location, and for children from 5 through 12 years of age at our School Age location: 2131 Elmwood Ave., 585-271-6830.

Wish List

• Arts and crafts supplies: yarn, felt, colored paper, cookie cutters, fabric scraps

• Batteries: AA, C, D

• Board games

• Books and toys for children ages 3 months through 12 years

• Child gates

• Cleaning supplies

• Clothes, dress-up, for children

• Diapers, disposable

• Easel paper, large rolls

• Financial donations

• Gift cards and adult presents for staff recognition

• Laminator

• Office supplies

• Riding toys

• Software, educational

• Washcloths, towels

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.