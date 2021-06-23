Pittsford BSA Troop 341 honors new Eagle Scouts

COURTESY OF BSA TROOP 341

Despite the challenges of the past 15 months, 10 members of Pittsford BSA Troop 341 marched on to complete their Eagle rank requirements, in addition to planning and executing their Eagle projects.

A Court of Honor was held this summer to celebrate and recognize the new Eagle Scouts.

Henry Baker replaced the centerpiece for the turnaround circle in the parking lot of the Pittsford Little League baseball fields. Sam Baker designed and installed an entrance sign outside the fields, with floral landscaping.

Aidan Braun built two wooden bridges on the Blue Loop Trail in the McCoord Woods section of the Crescent Trail. His project aimed to improve the aesthetics and flow of the trail while unblocking the creeks. Patrick Burke refurbished cabinets and laid a tile countertop for the Pittsford Rayson-Miller American Legion Post 899.

Jonathan Carney planned and constructed a custom 10-foot cedar pick table and two wooden planter boxes to benefit Temple Sinai. Jack DesRosiers renovated the Wild Wings Nature Center in Mendon Parks to include new window and doors along with insulation and trim work for the interior building, resulting in lower heating costs.

Drew Kull repaired the equipment shed, new roofing shingles and gutter of Post 899, along with other minor improvements. Thomas Rice built two wheelchair-accessible picnic tables for the College at Brockport.

Jared Spanganberg rebuilt 167 feet of boardwalk over marshlands at the Burroughs Audubon Nature Club for a stable nature pathway. He added mulch to each end of the boardwalk to provide a clean and level transition on and off. William Tallarico constructed a backpack rack at the Pittsford Crew facilities and reconstructed old slat benches. The tables and benches were power-washed and finished with oil for years of protection.

Email bsatroop341@gmail.com or visit bsatroop341.com for information about Troop 341.