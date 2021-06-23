Saint’s Place Super Sale coming July 7-10

COURTESY OF SAINT’S PLACE

The Saint’s Place Super Sale will run July 7-10 at St. Louis Church, 64 S. Main St., Pittsford, to help keep the nonprofit’s doors open to incoming and settled refugees, as well as others in need.

Shoppers will have access to deals on purses, jewelry, dishes, glassware, small kitchen appliances, furniture, linens, electronics, books, toys, sporting goods and collectible items.

The First Chance Sale will run 1 to 8 p.m. July 7 with a $10 admission fee. The sale will continue with free admission from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m. to noon July 10. All items will be 50% off on July 9 and there will be a bag sale on July 10.

Visit saintsplace.org for information.