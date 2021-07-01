COMMUNITY WISHBOOK

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post
Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook. 

SewGreen @ Rochester 

438 W. Main St. 

Rochester, New York, 14608 

Phone: 585-328-2642 

Contacts: Georgia Carney, Rosemarie Penzotti, Anne Freeze 

Email: info@sewgreenrochester.org 

Website: sewgreenrochester.org 

Purpose: Connects skilled volunteers with people eager to learn to sew, knit or do other needlework. Through our store, we provide affordable materials and classes. 

Wish List 

• Books 

• Crochet hooks 

• Embroidery floss 

• Fabric: 12-by-12 inches or larger 

• Knitting needles, yarn 

• Notions: thread, buttons, zippers, fasteners, pins, needles 

• Patterns 

• Pillow forms 

• Polyfill and batting 

• Quilting tools 

• Scissors 

• Sewing baskets 

• Sewing machines 

• Trim, lace, ribbon 

• Cash donations 

Volunteers Needed 

• Shop attendants. 

• Sorters of donated items. 

• Preppers of donated items for sale/use. 

• Instructors. 

• Mentors. 

• Camp and after-school counselors. 

Teen Opportunities 

• Camp counselors, afterschool counselors, mentors, instructors, sorters, preppers. 

Friends of the Rochester Public Market 

280 N. Union St. 

Rochester, New York, 14609 

Phone: 585-325-5058 

Contact: Isabel Rosa 

Email: marketfriends@rochester.rr.com 

Website: marketfriends.org 

Purpose: Partners with the Rochester Public Market to advocate for and support a vibrant and successful market through programs and services that benefit and support farmers, vendors, shoppers and the Greater Rochester community. 

Volunteers Needed 

• Help everyone to access healthy affordable foods by selling market tokens to EBT customers on Saturdays. 

• Provide market information and sell merchandise on Saturdays. 

• Share information about the Rochester Public Market with youth groups through tours on Thursday mornings. 

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities. 