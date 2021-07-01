Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

SewGreen @ Rochester

438 W. Main St.

Rochester, New York, 14608

Phone: 585-328-2642

Contacts: Georgia Carney, Rosemarie Penzotti, Anne Freeze

Email: info@sewgreenrochester.org

Website: sewgreenrochester.org

Purpose: Connects skilled volunteers with people eager to learn to sew, knit or do other needlework. Through our store, we provide affordable materials and classes.

Wish List

• Books

• Crochet hooks

• Embroidery floss

• Fabric: 12-by-12 inches or larger

• Knitting needles, yarn

• Notions: thread, buttons, zippers, fasteners, pins, needles

• Patterns

• Pillow forms

• Polyfill and batting

• Quilting tools

• Scissors

• Sewing baskets

• Sewing machines

• Trim, lace, ribbon

• Cash donations

Volunteers Needed

• Shop attendants.

• Sorters of donated items.

• Preppers of donated items for sale/use.

• Instructors.

• Mentors.

• Camp and after-school counselors.

Teen Opportunities

• Camp counselors, afterschool counselors, mentors, instructors, sorters, preppers.

Friends of the Rochester Public Market

280 N. Union St.

Rochester, New York, 14609

Phone: 585-325-5058

Contact: Isabel Rosa

Email: marketfriends@rochester.rr.com

Website: marketfriends.org

Purpose: Partners with the Rochester Public Market to advocate for and support a vibrant and successful market through programs and services that benefit and support farmers, vendors, shoppers and the Greater Rochester community.

Volunteers Needed

• Help everyone to access healthy affordable foods by selling market tokens to EBT customers on Saturdays.

• Provide market information and sell merchandise on Saturdays.

• Share information about the Rochester Public Market with youth groups through tours on Thursday mornings.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.