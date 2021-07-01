COMMUNITY WISHBOOK
Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.
SewGreen @ Rochester
438 W. Main St.
Rochester, New York, 14608
Phone: 585-328-2642
Contacts: Georgia Carney, Rosemarie Penzotti, Anne Freeze
Email: info@sewgreenrochester.org
Website: sewgreenrochester.org
Purpose: Connects skilled volunteers with people eager to learn to sew, knit or do other needlework. Through our store, we provide affordable materials and classes.
Wish List
• Books
• Crochet hooks
• Embroidery floss
• Fabric: 12-by-12 inches or larger
• Knitting needles, yarn
• Notions: thread, buttons, zippers, fasteners, pins, needles
• Patterns
• Pillow forms
• Polyfill and batting
• Quilting tools
• Scissors
• Sewing baskets
• Sewing machines
• Trim, lace, ribbon
• Cash donations
Volunteers Needed
• Shop attendants.
• Sorters of donated items.
• Preppers of donated items for sale/use.
• Instructors.
• Mentors.
• Camp and after-school counselors.
Teen Opportunities
• Camp counselors, afterschool counselors, mentors, instructors, sorters, preppers.
Friends of the Rochester Public Market
280 N. Union St.
Rochester, New York, 14609
Phone: 585-325-5058
Contact: Isabel Rosa
Email: marketfriends@rochester.rr.com
Website: marketfriends.org
Purpose: Partners with the Rochester Public Market to advocate for and support a vibrant and successful market through programs and services that benefit and support farmers, vendors, shoppers and the Greater Rochester community.
Volunteers Needed
• Help everyone to access healthy affordable foods by selling market tokens to EBT customers on Saturdays.
• Provide market information and sell merchandise on Saturdays.
• Share information about the Rochester Public Market with youth groups through tours on Thursday mornings.
Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.