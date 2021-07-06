Convention Center clinic moves to MCC Downtown

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Monroe County relocated its downtown COVID-19 vaccination clinic from the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center to the Monroe Community College Downtown Campus, 321 State St.

The clinic is open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, and offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All individuals ages 12 and older can receive vaccinations in New York state. Visit monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine for information and to make an appointment.

“I am grateful to all the Convention Center staff for their assistance with our successful vaccination efforts, and encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to visit our new downtown clinic at Monroe Community College or one of the many other pop-up clinics we are offering throughout the county,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.