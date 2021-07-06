Local beer launched to support Big Brothers Big Sisters

COURTESY OF HEROES BREWING COMPANY

Heroes Brewing Company recently launched new beer, IGNITE!, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester to further support its mission of empowering children to live up to their full potential through mentorship.

A portion of IGNITE! sales will go to the nonprofit, which is in its 42nd year of serving area youth through mentorship matches in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.

“In 2016, we started the journey to celebrate the everyday hero with great beer, and we are thrilled to honor the heroes of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester with our latest brew, IGNITE!,” Heroes co-founder Marlene Fagen said. “Big Brothers Big Sisters and its mentors are true heroes, creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring for our local youth.”

The brew is a double New England IPA with 8.1% alcohol by volume. Double dry hopped, the beer showcases even more mosaic, Simcoe and Motueka. Notes of tropical lime, pineapple, citrus juices and berries are found in the full body, fluffy brew with vanilla, peach and apricot undertones. A dollar from the sale of each four-pack will go directly to BBBS.

“The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester is to ignite our youth’s full potential, and we are thrilled that Heroes Brewing Company launched their new beer, IGNITE!, in honor of our organization,” CEO Lisa Mattoon said. “The money raised will help Big Brothers Big Sisters continue to enhance our positive outcomes and mentorship while igniting the power and promise of local youth.”