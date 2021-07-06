Nominations sought for Complete Streets Makeover

COURTESY OF RECONNECT ROCHESTER

Reconnect Rochester and a team of partners are asking the public to help identify intersections and trouble spots in Monroe County that don’t feel safe to bike and walk, and nominate them for a Complete Streets Makeover.

A steering committee will select a winner based on factors like crash safety data from the location, potential for design improvements, proximity to schools and recreation spaces, and evidence of community support for change.

The winner will receive a community workshop to hear resident and stakeholder input, a professional rendering of a street design that would make it safer for those walking and biking, on-street installation of temporary design improvements, speed data collection as evidence of the project’s impact, and ongoing support of neighborhood follow-up advocacy to help make the changes permanent.

To submit a nomination, visit reconnectrochester.org/CSM-nomination before July 30.