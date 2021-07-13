Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Joseph's Place Food Pantry

287 Flower City Park

Rochester, New York, 14615

Phone: 585-254-3221, ext. 127

Contact: Pat Scarbinsky

Email: pscarbinsky@gmail.com

Website: cathedralcommunity.org/josephsplace

Purpose: A food pantry that addresses hunger and food insecurity for individuals and families living in the Maplewood and Edgerton neighborhoods (ZIP code 14613 and parts of 14606, 14613 and 14615).

Wish List

• Nonperishable foods: cereal/oatmeal, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, chili, hash or stew, instant potatoes, baked beans, meals in a can (pasta and meat), tuna, chicken or other canned meats, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, shelf stable milk, shelf stable juice, peanut butter, jelly/jam, healthy snacks (granola bars, crackers, etc.)

• Paper products: toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels

• Cash donations to purchase food and help with operating expenses

• Personal care items: soap, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner

Volunteers Needed

• Sort and stock pantry shelves.

• Assist with the distribution of food.

• Help with fundraising events.

Positions require only a few hours each month. Please call for additional information.

Starbridge

1650 South Ave., Suite 200

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: 585-546-1700

Contact: Jean Sciacchitano

Email: jsciacchitano@starbridgeinc.org

Website: starbridge.org

Purpose: Partners with people with disabilities, their families and others who support them to realize fulfilling possibilities in education, employment, health and community living.

Wish List

• Bus tokens

• Gift cards: haircuts, recreational opportunities

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Tops, Walmart

• Tickets to sporting events, movie passes, theater

• Hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, Lysol wipes, etc.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.