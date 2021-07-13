Reliant donates sneakers for children at YMCA

COURTESY OF RELIANT CREDIT UNION

Reliant Credit Union continued its mission to help students in the Finger Lakes and Rochester area put their best feet forward with a recent donation of 75 pairs of sneakers to the Carlson MetroCenter YMCA.

These donations, which went to children in the day care program, are part of a community effort Reliant created called Feet Forward, through which the credit union partners with area schools and organizations to provide quality sneakers to kids who need them. This year, Reliant collaborated with Jonathan Griffiths, owner of Rochester Running Company.

“Reliant is proud to continue our Feet Forward program in 2021, and we are thrilled that, through programs like this, we are able to help children in our communities,” said Pamela Heald, president and CEO.

Representatives from Reliant and Rochester Running Company presented the sneakers to the YMCA of Greater Rochester, including chief operating officer Kevin Fitzpatrick.

“Serving youth in our community is a core component of our mission,” Fitzpatrick said. “Having strong partnerships with organizations like Reliant Credit Union and Rochester Running Company allow us to offer more opportunities to the kids in our care.”