Jones House reopens after renovations

Catholic Family Center recently celebrated the reopening of Jones House, a community residence for men in recovery, after a year of renovations with over $2.5 million in support from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

With this renovation, Jones House can offer residential recovery support, including in-residence clinical and group treatment. CFC also offers residential support for men at Alexander House, as well as women at Barrington House.

“We believe that all individuals in recovery need a safe space to call home throughout their journey,” said Marlene Bessette, CFC president and CEO. “We are grateful to OASAS for granting us the funding to make this possible, and all the architects and contractors who made this renovation happen. It is a beautiful home, now restored to meet the needs of our men and our staff.”