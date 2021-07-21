Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Home Start Hope

P.O. Box 858

Webster, New York, 14580

Phone: 585-265-3383

Contact: Kristin Mathis

Email: info@homestarthope.org

Website: homestarthope.org

Purpose: Provides essential household items to support the women as they begin the journey of rebuilding their lives and transitioning to independent living.

Wish List

All items are to be new.

• Towels, hand towels, blankets, pillows

• Bed in a bag (twin, full, queen)

• Brooms/dustpans, laundry baskets

• Toasters

• Kitchen garbage cans

Volunteers Needed

• Shopping list fulfillment.

Greece Little League

3641 Latta Road, Rochester, New York, 14612

P.O. Box 16133, Rochester, New York, 14616

Phone: 585-392-0072 (May-September)

Contacts: Paul Richardson, Diane Noga

Email: greecelittleleague@yahoo.com

Website: greecelittleleague.org

Mission: To serve the youth ages 4-16 of Greece, Hilton and Charlotte with T-ball through District Travel Baseball programs. A Challenger Program is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and developmental challenges.

Wish List

• Concession equipment: heat lamp, stainless work table (24-by-60) with galvanized shelf and legs, gas range (four-burner model) with 36-inch griddle and two standard ovens, insulated condiment station (two pump, three pan), commercial deep fryer

• Field maintenance equipment, lumber

• Sponsors: team, shirt, banners, raffle prizes

• Dugouts to be constructed on some fields

• Concrete to be poured in dugout areas

• North parking lot on Latta Road needs to be paved

Volunteers Needed

• Concession workers: weeknights, Saturday and Sunday.

• Umpires: training provided, weeknights, Saturday and Sunday.

• Painting.

• Field Maintenance Day, April and October.

• General field maintenance, daily.

• Eagle Scout Projects welcomed (projects must be presented and approved by board).

• Building projects.

• Website design and maintenance.

• Coaching, assistant coaching (background check required).

• *Assist physically challenged children (background check required).

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.