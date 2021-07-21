Funding secured for Monroe County libraries

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Assembly Member Jennifer Lunsford, D-135th District, and other members of the state Assembly representing the Rochester region recently secured funding for public libraries throughout Monroe County.

The announcement came from Lunsford and fellow Assembly Members Sarah Clark, D-136th District; Demond Meeks, D-137th District; and Josh Jensen, R-134th District, with local library officials during a press conference in Kennelley Park at the entrance to Fairport Public Library.

The funding will provide $30,000 to FPL and Webster Public Library, $20,000 to Penfield Public Library and $11,500 to East Rochester Public Library.

“As chair of the Assembly’s Subcommittee on Digital Libraries, I know just how important access to information is for New Yorkers, especially during the pandemic when our students were forced to learn outside of the classroom,” Lunsford said. “From a quiet place to complete schoolwork and access the internet to job application assistance, libraries are critical community hubs. The additional funds that my colleagues and I secured for Monroe County libraries will support the essential programs and services that these institutions provide to our families.”