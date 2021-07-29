Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children — New York Branch

275 Lake Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14608

Phone: 585-242-0900, ext. 3300

Contact: Emily Caswell

Email: ecaswell@ncmec.org

Website: missingkids.com/newyork

Mission: To help prevent child abduction and sexual exploitation, find missing children and assist victims of child abduction and sexual exploitation.

Wish List

• Duct tape, packaging tape

• Paper towels, napkins, paper plates

September 2021: Miles for Hope is an awareness and fundraising event. Join us to help raise funds while biking, running, walking, skating, swimming, etc. We will join together as one team with one mission: to keep kids safer. Visit missingkids.org/milesforhope to register.

Monroe Community Hospital

435 E. Henrietta Road

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: 585-760-6150

Contact: Laurie MacFarlane

Email: lauriemacfarlane@monroehosp.org

Website: monroehosp.org

Purpose: Provides in-house rehabilitation and specialized long-term care for the most medically complex cases, serving individuals from infancy through adulthood. The mission of our volunteer program is to enhance the quality of life for our residents.

Wish List

• Batteries (all sizes)

• Clothing, accessories

• Costume jewelry

• Craft supplies

• Donations to MCH auxiliary for resident programs

• Household goods (no furniture)

• Knick-knacks

• Postage stamps

• Stationery and greeting cards

• Wheelchair bags

Volunteers Needed

• Gift shop associate: greet and assist customers, cashier, merchandise, and keep shop stocked and organized.

• Transporters: transport residents in wheelchairs to and from activities and events on-site.

• Friendly visitor: provide conversation, interaction and companionship to residents.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.