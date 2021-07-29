COMMUNITY WISHBOOK
Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children — New York Branch
275 Lake Ave.
Rochester, New York, 14608
Phone: 585-242-0900, ext. 3300
Contact: Emily Caswell
Email: ecaswell@ncmec.org
Website: missingkids.com/newyork
Mission: To help prevent child abduction and sexual exploitation, find missing children and assist victims of child abduction and sexual exploitation.
Wish List
• Duct tape, packaging tape
• Paper towels, napkins, paper plates
September 2021: Miles for Hope is an awareness and fundraising event. Join us to help raise funds while biking, running, walking, skating, swimming, etc. We will join together as one team with one mission: to keep kids safer. Visit missingkids.org/milesforhope to register.
Monroe Community Hospital
435 E. Henrietta Road
Rochester, New York, 14620
Phone: 585-760-6150
Contact: Laurie MacFarlane
Email: lauriemacfarlane@monroehosp.org
Website: monroehosp.org
Purpose: Provides in-house rehabilitation and specialized long-term care for the most medically complex cases, serving individuals from infancy through adulthood. The mission of our volunteer program is to enhance the quality of life for our residents.
Wish List
• Batteries (all sizes)
• Clothing, accessories
• Costume jewelry
• Craft supplies
• Donations to MCH auxiliary for resident programs
• Household goods (no furniture)
• Knick-knacks
• Postage stamps
• Stationery and greeting cards
• Wheelchair bags
Volunteers Needed
• Gift shop associate: greet and assist customers, cashier, merchandise, and keep shop stocked and organized.
• Transporters: transport residents in wheelchairs to and from activities and events on-site.
• Friendly visitor: provide conversation, interaction and companionship to residents.
Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.