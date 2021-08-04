Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

DePaul

1931 Buffalo Road

Rochester, New York, 14624

Phone: 585-426-8000, ext. 3100

Contact: Marcia Dlutek

Email: mdlutek@depaul.org

Website: depaul.org

Purpose: Dedicated to serving the elderly, persons with mental illness in recovery, those requiring addiction prevention and support programs, those with a history of homelessness and people in need of vocational services and affordable housing.

Wish List

• Books

• Craft supplies (unused): yarn, silk flowers, fabric, material, etc.

• Latch hook rug kits (new), cross-stitch supplies (new)

• Knitting or crochet supplies (new)

• Paint, brushes, canvas (new)

• Cloth masks (new)

• DVDs

• Gift cards: malls, restaurants

• Holiday gifts for adults (new only): e.g., gloves, scarves, socks, knit hats, slippers, undergarments, flannel shirts, sweatshirts, sweat pants

• Outdoor recreation equipment (new or like-new): badminton, croquet, etc.

• People in the community, church and civic groups, and businesses to “adopt” clients for our holiday helpers

• Personal care items (new, unopened): e.g., shampoo, soap, deodorant

• Tickets/passes to movies, sporting events, museums, etc.

Volunteers Needed

• Please call if you or your group has a special talent you'd like to share.

FISH/RHAFT Inc. (Rush-Henrietta)

P.O. Box 302

Henrietta, New York, 14467

Phone: 585-453-2370

Contact: Answering Service

Email: fishrhaft50-cwbk@gmx.com

Website: fishrhaftinc.org

Purpose: Provides free transportation to medical appointments for the elderly and ambulatory disabled. Delivers emergency food to qualified Rush-Henrietta Central School District residents as needed.

Wish List

• Food, supplies

• Monetary donations

Volunteers Needed

• Dispatchers: work from home, one day a month (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays-Thursdays, as required). Arrange a driver for each client's next-day ride request.

• Drivers and/or packer/drivers: transport clients to and from medical and certain essential appointments and/or pack and deliver emergency food to approved Rush-Henrietta families.

• Verifiers: work on-call from home. Interview clients determining their eligibility for food assistance. Arrange a driver to pack and deliver emergency food.

• Information technology: share your expertise with administrative volunteers.

• Administrative support: work from home. Provide computer record-keeping and other administrative tasks. Share your experience and business expertise, as needed.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.