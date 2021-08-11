Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Breast Cancer Coalition

1048 University Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14607

Phone: 585-473-8177

Contacts: Holly Anderson, Michelle Lindsay

Email: info@bccr.org

Website: breastcancercoalition.org

Mission: To cultivate community among those touched by breast or gynecologic cancer; empower informed decision-making through education, support and advocacy; and advance research in our region with the goal of eradicating breast cancer.

Wish List

• Breast cancer stamps

• Burt’s Bees lip balm (sealed, no mint)

• Computer paper, white

• Ear plugs (individually wrapped)

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Tops, DiBella’s, Staples, Target, Barnes & Noble, JOANN Fabric

• Journals for writing

• Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion, fragrance-free

• Note cards

• Thank-you cards (unopened packs)

• Note pads (bound at the top)

• Sleeping masks, lavender or unscented only

• Tea: green, herbal and ginger in unopened boxes of 20 or fewer bags

Children Awaiting Parents

274 N. Goodman St., Suite D103

Rochester, New York, 14607

Phone: 585-232-5110

Contact: Laura Poole

Email: lpoole@capbook.org

Website: childrenawaitingchildren.org

Purpose: Dedicated to finding loving adoptive homes for children who have waited the longest in foster care. Offers pre- and post-adoption services to help guide adoptive parents as they create a stable, supportive family.

Wish List

• Office furniture

• Updated computer equipment

• Area rugs (large), floor mat for children’s room

• Bookshelves, supply cabinet

• Coffee tables

• Vacuum cleaner

• Floor plants

• Door mirror

• Dish rack

• Children’s toys: blocks, Legos, puzzles

• Miscellaneous household furnishings for Youth Independent Living program

Volunteers Needed

• Clerical support.

• Fundraising.

• Web design.

Teen Opportunities

• Fundraising.

• Events.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.