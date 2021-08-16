Hilton Board of Education adopts 2021-22 tax levy

COURTESY OF HILTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hilton Board of Education adopted the 2021-22 tax levy for residents.

The actual rates came in 46 cents lower for Clarkson and 44 cents lower for Greece. The actual rates came in 91 cents higher for Hamlin and 4 cents higher for Parma.

Hamlin and Parma’s tax rates are higher than expected due to a decrease in equalization rates. Hamlin’s decreased from 91% to 86% and Parma’s from 93% to 91%. Clarkson and Greece’s equalization rates stayed the same at 95% and 100%, respectively.

The local tax levy is $41,667,602.