Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

CDS Wolf Foundation

860 Hard Road

Webster, NY 14580

Phone: 585-347-1205

Contact: Tom DeRoller

Email: tom.deroller@cdswolffoundation.org

Website: cdswolffoundation.org

Mission: Seeks donations to help support the growth and expansion of CDS Life Transitions' community services and unfunded areas of need.

Wish List

• Arts and crafts materials, art supplies, pottery supplies, molds

• Bikes

• DVDs: movies, aerobics, etc.

• Exercise equipment

• Gardening, landscaping materials, plants for grounds and patio, plant stands

• Holiday decorations

• Lawn and patio furniture, deck chairs, benches, umbrellas, picnic tables, swings, hammock

• Music equipment, sensory items

• Paper shredder

• Radios, stereos

• School supplies

• Snow blower

• Storage containers

• Storage shelves, cabinet for basement

• Tickets: concerts movies, sporting events

• Yard games: volleyball, croquet

Bright Star German Shephard Rescue

P.O. Box 259

Spencerport, NY 14559

Phone: 585-303-2001

Contact: Anne Granata

Email: anne@brightstargsd.org

Website: brightstargsd.org

Purpose: Dedicated to saving the lives of German shepherd dogs, and has helped to keep many families and their dogs together. Provides behavior consultation, training, referrals and information about housing alternatives. We educate individuals about this awesome breed.

Wish List

• Dog food (Fromms)

• Dog treats, toys, beds, crates

• Gas cards for transporters

• Gift cards: Petco, Pet Saver, Pet Smart, Country Max

Volunteers Needed

• Fostering and transporting dogs.

• Hold a bake sale and donate the proceeds to us.

• Make something we can raffle or sell.

• Help with events in the community and fundraising.

• Photographer to photograph our dogs for the website.

• Experienced grant writer.

Teen Volunteers

• Host a bake sale for us, make pet toys, collect bottles that can be returned and put up donation boxes for pet supplies.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.