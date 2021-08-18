COMMUNITY WISHBOOK
Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.
CDS Wolf Foundation
860 Hard Road
Webster, NY 14580
Phone: 585-347-1205
Contact: Tom DeRoller
Email: tom.deroller@cdswolffoundation.org
Website: cdswolffoundation.org
Mission: Seeks donations to help support the growth and expansion of CDS Life Transitions' community services and unfunded areas of need.
Wish List
• Arts and crafts materials, art supplies, pottery supplies, molds
• Bikes
• DVDs: movies, aerobics, etc.
• Exercise equipment
• Gardening, landscaping materials, plants for grounds and patio, plant stands
• Holiday decorations
• Lawn and patio furniture, deck chairs, benches, umbrellas, picnic tables, swings, hammock
• Music equipment, sensory items
• Paper shredder
• Radios, stereos
• School supplies
• Snow blower
• Storage containers
• Storage shelves, cabinet for basement
• Tickets: concerts movies, sporting events
• Yard games: volleyball, croquet
Bright Star German Shephard Rescue
P.O. Box 259
Spencerport, NY 14559
Phone: 585-303-2001
Contact: Anne Granata
Email: anne@brightstargsd.org
Website: brightstargsd.org
Purpose: Dedicated to saving the lives of German shepherd dogs, and has helped to keep many families and their dogs together. Provides behavior consultation, training, referrals and information about housing alternatives. We educate individuals about this awesome breed.
Wish List
• Dog food (Fromms)
• Dog treats, toys, beds, crates
• Gas cards for transporters
• Gift cards: Petco, Pet Saver, Pet Smart, Country Max
Volunteers Needed
• Fostering and transporting dogs.
• Hold a bake sale and donate the proceeds to us.
• Make something we can raffle or sell.
• Help with events in the community and fundraising.
• Photographer to photograph our dogs for the website.
• Experienced grant writer.
Teen Volunteers
• Host a bake sale for us, make pet toys, collect bottles that can be returned and put up donation boxes for pet supplies.
Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.