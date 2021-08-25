Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Arc of Genesee Orleans

64 Walnut St.

Batavia, New York, 14020

Phone: 585-343-4203, ext. 222

Contact: Shelley Falitico

Email: sfalitico@arcgo.org

Website: arcgo.org

Purpose: Provides programs and services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that reside in Genesee and Orleans counties, including residential, service coordination, day habilitation, transportation, employment training and placement, recreation and respite services.

Wish List

• Outdoor games

• Kitchen equipment: food processors, large pots and pans

• Folding tables and folding chairs

• Gift baskets ($25 value or more) for fundraisers (September and November events)

• Gift cards: Walmart, Target to buy children’s arts and crafts supplies

• Industrial size scales to weigh products (large)

• Monetary donation/gift card to support Meals on Wheels program for seniors in Genesee and Orleans counties

• PlayStation 2 gaming equipment and games

• Shredder, industrial size

Volunteers Needed

• Assist with agency events: golf tournaments (two), Friends and Family 5K, and Chili and Chowder Fest and Basket Raffle.

Teen Opportunities

• Volunteer at the Friends and Families 5K in Elba in the children's area and cheer on participants along the 5K route.

Carlson MetroCenter YMCA

444 E. Main St.

Rochester, New York, 14604

Phone: 585-263-4267

Contact: Laura Kroening

Email: laurak@rochesterYMCA.org

Website: rochesterymca.org/carlson

Purpose: Helps strengthen families, aids in the healthy development of children, encourages positive individual behavior and contributes toward a healthier, safe community for all. Emphasizes the values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility, fun and friendship.

Wish List

• Children's books

• Children's toys and games

• Children's winter clothes

• Diapers, wipes

• Office supplies

• Pants (new or used): toddler/preschool size

• Underwear, socks (new): toddler/preschool size

Volunteers Needed

• Child care.

• Fundraising.

Volunteers are accepted upon an approved background check and references. Call for other opportunities.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.