Help available for those seeking child care stabilization grants

COURTESY OF CHILD CARE COUNCIL

Child care providers interested in applying for a stabilization grant from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services can receive technical support and assistance from Child Care Council.

The grants seek to provide financial relief to child care providers to help cover unexpected business costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and help stabilize operations so they may continue to provide care.

To be eligible, providers must be licensed or registered day care centers, group family day cares, school-age child care, family day care, small day care centers or enrolled legally exempt group programs.

Applications are due Nov. 30. Call 585-654-4720 or email stabilization@childcarecouncil.com for assistance.