Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Angel Care Ministry of St. Marianne Cope Parish

3318 E. Henrietta Road

Henrietta, New York, 14467

Phone: 585-533-4119

Contact: Noreen Mancini

Email: nemancini@rochester.rr.com

Purpose: Assists referred mothers in financial difficulty by providing new portable baby beds for their newborn babies. Provides new and gently used baby items upon request. Referrals are made by social workers, case workers and other contacts from various social agencies, hospitals, etc., that work with women during their pregnancy and new mothers in need.

Wish List

• Baby clothes (new or gently used, sizes birth to 12 months: all seasons): onesies, sleepers, socks, seasonal

• Outerwear (especially snowsuits)

• Baby wipes, diaper cream, shampoo, baby wash, baby powder (no talc)

• Blankets: receiving and crib types

• Disposable diapers (sizes 1 and 2 only), diaper bags

• Hooded towels, washcloths, bibs

• Monetary donations are also welcomed to help purchase new baby beds

Volunteers Needed

• Volunteers (preferably in the Rush-Henrietta area) to call a remote phone number, take information from phone message, return call (usually to a community agency social worker, case worker, etc.), assemble items requested at Angel Care site and have them ready for pickup.

• Be present at Angle Care site on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give out requested orders to referring social worker, case worker, etc.

• Pick up portable baby beds (pack-and-play types) ordered at local retailers and deliver to Angel Care site.

• Shop garage sales, etc., for gently used baby clothing for use in layettes.

• Knit or crochet baby sweaters, hats, crib blankets for layettes.

Open Door Mission Inc.

156 N. Plymouth Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14608

Phone: 585-454-6696

Contact: Chris Scribani, 585-325-3243

Email: cscribani@opendoormission.com

Website: opendoormission.com

Purpose: Multi-service outreach ministry working to recover, restore and rebuild hurting people throughout our community. (Caring and Donation Center, 156 N. Plymouth Ave.; Samaritan House Emergency & Transitional Shelter, 210 W. Main St.; Coldwater House Women & Children Residential Center, 240 Coldwater Road.)

Wish List

• Donation Drop-Off Location: Mission Caring Center, Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For latest list of current needs, see opendoormission.com/donate-food-and-clothing.

• Car donations (boat, truck or other vehicle) accepted, see careasy.org/home. Visit us at opendoormission.com/donate-a-vehicle.

Volunteers Needed

• Breakfast service, dinner service, food pantry.

• Chapel service, Bible study leader.

• Administrative, tutoring service.

Visit opendoormission.com/volunteer.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.