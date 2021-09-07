Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Aurora House of Western Monroe County

2495 S. Union St.

P.O. Box 21

Spencerport, New York, 14559

Phone: 585-617-4863

Contact: Kasey Perkins

Email: director@aurorahousewmc.com

Website: aurorahousewmc.com

Purpose: A two-bed comfort care home for the dying. Compassionate care is given to residents in the final weeks of their lives as well as support to their loved ones. There is no charge for these services.

Wish List

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Aldis, Amazon

• HE liquid laundry detergent (fragrance free)

• Dishwasher soap pods

• LED light bulbs (60-watt equivalent, warm daylight color)

• Monetary donations for household expenses (utilities, plowing and lawn maintenance)

• Postage stamps: USPS Forever first class

• Toner cartridge: Brother TN-660 laser toner

• Toner cartridge: HP Laserjet CM1415fnw (Black CE320A, Cyan CE321A, Magenta CE323A, Yellow CE322A)

• Inkjet cartridge: Brother LC20E BYCM

• Paper products: paper towels, single-ply toilet paper, Kleenex tissues

• Hand sanitizer, liquid hand soap

• Bleach based cleaning wipes

• Medical grade non-latex gloves

• Shelving and small desk for nurses’ office

Volunteers Needed

• Provide care for residents.

• Housekeeping, fundraising, gardening, meal preparation/grocery shopping, special events, other.

Visit aurorahousewmc.com/get-involved for information.

Compeer of Livingston County

1 Genesee St.

Avon, New York, 14414

Phone: 585-226-8220

Contact: Barb Mestler

Email: compeerliv@juno.com

Website: compeer.org

Purpose: Uses the power of friendship to improve the quality of life and assist in the rehabilitation and support of referred adults receiving mental health care. Offers monthly social events for matched and waiting-list individuals.

Wish List

• Board and card games, craft supplies

• Gift cards: restaurants, grocery stores, malls

• Gifts (small) for men and women for game-day prizes

• Party supplies, miscellaneous

Volunteers Needed

• Provide mentoring, companionship and peer support to adults who are receiving mental health care. Previous experience with mental illness not needed; volunteers are fully trained. One-on-one matched friends get together for about four hours each month for at least a year.

• Keep in contact by phone or email weekly with clients on the waiting list.

• Provide interaction with a group of clients in a staff-supervised setting.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.