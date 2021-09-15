Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Braddock Bay Raptor Research

185 Pond Road

Honeoye Falls, New York, 14472

Phone: 585-267-5483

Contact: Daena Ford

Email: information@bbrr.org

Website: bbrr.org

Purpose: Dedicated to the conservation of birds of prey and the local environment through research and education programs conducted in and around the Braddock Bay area.

Wish List

• Binoculars, trail camera, solar lighting

• Birdseed: millet, cracked corn, pigeon food

• Copy paper, envelopes (standard letter-size), postage stamps

• Gift cards: OfficeMax, Staples, Home Depot, Lowe's, BJ's Wholesale Club, Wegmans or other grocery stores, Country Max, Michaels, JOANN Stores

• iPad or tablet

• Outdoor carpeting: "Astroturf" style - clean scraps

• Pringle cans or similar size, empty

• Printing/copying services

• Scrub brushes, sisal rope

• Spotting scope for bird watching

• Stain or paint, outdoor (neutral colors such as brown, tan)

• Hand sanitizer

• Hand-held counters

• Landscaping stone

• Folding tables

• Kitten food, dried mealworms

• Suet cakes

Volunteers Needed

• Education: nature interpretation, leading walks outdoors, public programming.

• Maintenance/construction: for trails and banding stations.

Monroe County Jail

130 S. Plymouth Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14614

Phone: 585-753-3042

Contact: Twig Hickam

Email: shickam@monroecounty.gov

Purpose: A correctional facility that houses sentenced male/female inmates ages 18 and older. Focuses on education, vocational programs and chemical dependency treatment.

Wish List

• Art supplies: construction paper

• Crossword puzzle books (paperback)

• Games: checkers, chess (hollow plastic pieces, cardboard board)

• Greeting cards, envelopes (new)

• Jigsaw puzzles, new only

• Hats, gloves

• Playing cards, new only, UNO cards

• Pinochle cards (new)

• Sudoku paperback books

• Word Search paperback books

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.