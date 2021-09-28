Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

First Community Interfaith Institute Inc.

219 Hamilton St.

Rochester, NY 14620

Phone: 585-461-0379

Contact: Uwimana Oni

Email: fciirochester@gmail.com

Website: fciirochester.org

Purpose: Spiritual and cultural organization, plus a teaching church.

Wish List

• Copier paper

• Postage stamps

• Gift cards: Wegmans, Walmart

• New York state refundable cans and bottles. Please leave a message at 585-461-0379 to arrange for a home pickup or drop off your bags of cans and bottles at 219 Hamilton St.

Bridges for Brain Injury Inc.

5760 Duke of Gloucester Way

Farmington, NY 14425

Phone: 585-396-0070, ext. 312

Contact: Laura Donaldson

Email: ldonaldson@bridgesforbraininjury.org

Website: bridgesforbraininjury.org

Purpose: Assist adult survivors of brain injury, individuals with disabilities and their families in rebuilding their skills to complete everyday tasks.

Wish List

• Animal related: gift cards to pet stores and CountryMax, IAMS cat and dog food, rabbit food pellets, bedding, old towels, pine shavings, horse mats, fresh or slightly wilted fruits and vegetables, plain cereal (i.e., Kix, Chex, Cheerios, etc.), outdoor gloves, work boots, Carhartt coats/jackets, outdoor buckets/food bowls, animal igloos/huts, clean straw and hay bales

• Cleaning supplies: hand/bath towels, bleach, gloves, garbage bags, shampooer, vacuum, brooms/dustpans

• Art and craft kits (new or gently used) and supplies of all types

• Office supplies: pens, dry erase markers, copy paper, writing pads, postage stamps

• Office furniture: matching chairs with and without arm rests, tables, cabinets

• Emergency supplies: first aid kits, fire extinguishers, walkie talkies, hand crank radios, etc.

• Social/recreational: tickets to movies, sporting events, restaurants, museums, zoo, amusement parks

• Yard games, football/basketballs, board games, puzzles, Wii and PlayStation games

• Paper plates, coffee, sugar, sandwich/storage bags, plastic wrap, tinfoil, napkins

• Gift cards to Walmart, Michaels, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Target, Tops, Wegmans, dollar stores, gas stations

• Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted

Volunteers Needed

• Board members: share skills and expertise in achieving our mission.

• Student interns and volunteers in the area of human services/social work, psychology, marketing, public relations, music therapy, art therapy, pet therapy, speech therapy, occupational and physical therapy, and fundraising.

• Assist with planning and implementing special events.

• Share your skills with day program members either in occasional classes (such as woodworking, computers, cooking, horticulture, animals, jewelry making, scrapbooking, cake decorating, etc.) or in regular mentoring assistance with community outings and classroom activities.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.