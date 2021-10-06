Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Villa of Hope

3300 Dewey Ave.

Rochester, New York, 14616

Phone: 585-865-1550, ext. 258

Contact: Jean Grover

Email: jean.grover@villaofhope.org

Website: villaofhope.org

Purpose: Through caring for increasing numbers of people whose lives were impacted, the Villa has evolved into a leader in behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse treatment and trauma-informed care by caring for people impacted by abuse, poverty, mental illness and drug problems

Wish List

• Area rugs (new)

• Apartment supplies (cleaning, mops, dishes, kitchen towels, laundry baskets, etc.)

• Art and craft supplies

• Bedding (new): twin and queen comforters, sheets, pillows, towels, washcloths

• Luggage

• Musical instruments, journals, school supplies

• PPE (new): masks, gowns, gloves

• Gift cards: books, crafts, electronics, sports, iTunes, fast food, groceries, nail salons, hair salons, barbers

• Hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons

• Body lotion, soap, hair products for men and women

• Coats, sweatshirts (new) of all sizes

• MP3 players, iPods, headphones

• iPads, video cameras for computers

• Sports equipment: basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, lacrosse sticks

• Cases of bottles water

• Tickets to sporting events: Red Wings, Rhinos, Lancers, Knighthawks, etc.

• Interview outfits (new): suits, professional dress, dress casual (polos, chinos, shoes, steel-toe boots, etc.)

• Wristwatches with alarms

• Gas cards, bus passes to get to and from work

Volunteers Needed

• Administrative, editing and design project support.

• Social media posting.

• Mentors for youth.

• Various property beautification projects.

• Help plan and volunteer at events: fundraising, family and cultivation.

• Yoga and meditation instructors.

• Local businesses and nonprofits who can provide internship or career exploration opportunities.

Henrietta Public Library

625 Calkins Road

Rochester, New York, 14623

Phone: 585-359-7092

Contact: Vicki Rusinko

Email: vicki.rusinko@libraryweb.org

Website: hpl.org

Purpose: Serves the town of Henrietta, as well as the rest of Monroe County, as a member of the Monroe County Library System.

Wish List

• Crayons, markers, glue sticks

• Legos (new or used)

• Brown paper bags

• Monetary donations

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.