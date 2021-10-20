Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Golisano Autism Center

50 Science Parkway

Rochester, New York, 14620

Phone: 585-233-7475

Contact: Beth Ciardi

Email: bciardi@golisanoautismcenter.org

Website: golisanoautismcenter.org

Purpose: Transforming the delivery of comprehensive, enriched autism services in the region. Family Navigators are available on-site to help connect families with providers, services and supports within the center.

Wish List

• Batteries

• Office supplies: copy paper, file folders, laminating sheets

• Cleaning supplies, paper towels

• Hand soap, dish soap

• Disinfecting wipes

• Gift cards: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Staples, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s

See our Amazon wish list here: amzn.to/3lVp37m.

Volunteers Needed

• Reception Desk: checking in visitors, answering phones.

ABC Head Start

30 Hart Street

Rochester, New York, 14605

Phone: 585-254-0093

Contact: Kate Bonno

Email: kbonno@abcinfo.org

Website: abcinfo.org/head-start

Purpose: Provides educational and developmental services to over 1,000 children and pregnant women. We also provide 175 children with services through a partnership with Volunteers of America and Ibero-American Action League.

Wish List

• Chunky crayons, washable markers

• Construction paper and copier paper

• Teethers (still sealed in original packaging)

• Diapers (all sizes), Pull-Ups, wipes

• Bleach (still sealed)

• Child safety scissors

• Melissa and Doug, Hape and similar brands of toys and materials

• STEM and cultural toys for children ages 5 and younger

• Play-Doh, clay, moon sand, etc.

• Stickers, glue and other art materials for ages 5 and younger

• Wood toddler puzzles

• Plastic baskets for storing learning materials

• Books for children ages 5 and younger

• Sand

• Plastic and rubber gloves

• Wood play kitchen and make-believe accessories

• Washable kid-safe paint and brushes

• Any other materials for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.