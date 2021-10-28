Messenger Post Media prints this column to keep readers informed of "wishes" submitted by local charities. Here are two agencies listed in this year’s Community Wishbook.

Charles Settlement House Inc.

71 Parkway

Rochester, New York, 14608

Phone: 585-277-0810

Contact: Scott Benjamin

Email: scott.benjamin@cshroc.org

Website: charlessettlementhouse.org

Purpose: Serves families and individuals with programs and services to help stabilize families, support basic needs and provide development opportunities.

Wish List

• Arts and crafts supplies

• Baby items: onesies (size birth to 24 months), baby wipes, baby bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, lotion, baby wash, Ivory soap, bibs, small baby blankets, baby books, diapers

• Blankets

• Digital cameras, expanded internet access

• Gift cards and gift certificates, tickets, passes, tokens

• Monetary contributions for programs

• Personal care items: shampoo, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.

• School supplies

• School uniforms, kindergarten through eighth grade (boys: navy blue pants, light blue or white shirts; girls: navy blue skirts, light blue or white tops)

• Subscriptions to cable or satellite TV

• Toys and games

• Yarn, crochet hooks and knitting needles

Volunteers Needed

• Fundraising. Special events.

• Handyman to help with the building and grounds.

• Receptionist. Program assistants in the senior center, family services and youth programs.

• Van driver.

• Board and committee members.

Care Net Pregnancy Center of Canandaigua

120 N. Main St., Suite 28

Canandaigua, New York, 14424

Phone: 585-393-0437

Contact: Vanessa Samuels

Email: manager@carenetcan.org

Website: carenetcan.org

Purpose: Provides free pregnancy tests; pregnancy options; peer counseling; referrals for medical, food and housing; emergency diapers and formula; post-abortive healing; peer counseling; and parenting classes. All of our services are free and confidential.

Wish List

• Baby clothes, size preemie to 5T

• Bouncy seats and activity centers, high chairs, strollers

• Cans of formula, unopened

• Diapers, Pull-Ups, wipes, unopened

• Play pens, toys

• Hygiene products

Volunteers Needed

• Peer counseling for parenting classes.

• Office help for cleaning and sorting.

• Boutique help for sorting and organizing.

Please contact the charities directly if you can help. Visit communitywishbook.org for other local charities.