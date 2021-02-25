From the Supervisor: Helping our seniors stay healthy, connected

Bill Smith

In one way or another, the pandemic has isolated each of us. This can be especially true for our seniors. Checking on an older neighbor — especially one who lives alone, can’t get out or has health problems — is more important now than ever. Your gesture, large or small, can help keep our seniors safe and connected. Call or stop by for a “window visit.” If you can, offer to shovel a walk or driveway, or have your kids build a snowman outside their window. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

If you know of a senior or someone with special health needs who might need some help, please let them know about the following resources or help them to connect:

Our Pittsford Recreation Department continues to offer a variety of programs for seniors. In particular, our staff conducts regular check-ins with seniors who sign up for our programs and services. Contact them at 585-248-6235.

The town offers two convenient pickup lunch programs for seniors at our Spiegel Community Center. A grab-and-go meal is offered on Wednesdays and Fridays. Once a month, we offer a home-cooked curbside lunch by chef Julie. Call our Senior Programs office at 585-248-6235 for more information and to reserve a meal.

Current programs for seniors include an online Balance Class held the first three Mondays of each month and Pittsford Highlands Chorus rehearsals (all are welcome to participate) every Monday via Zoom. Right now, we’re planning for some in-person health and fitness programs for seniors at the Community Center, as well. Visit our Seniors webpage at townofpittsford.org/home-senior, check our eNewsletter or call 585-248-6235 for updated Seniors program information.

Lifespan provides information, guidance, services and advocacy for older adults and caregivers. Call 585 244-8400 or visit lifespan-roch.org for information.

NY Connects provides information about long-term services and supports, such as home care, transportation and meals. Learn more at nyconnects.ny.gov/aboutus or call 585-325-2800.

211 is a comprehensive source for local social services information. Local experts make finding help easier through teams of compassionate, highly trained specialists available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, who help those in need access the best local resources and services to address any need. Dial 211.

ElderSource is a comprehensive source for information, advice, advocacy and support for seniors. Contact care manager Lisa Wholley at 585-325-2800.

The Monroe County Office for the Aging offers support, services, information and volunteer opportunities for seniors. To learn more, call 585-753-6280 or visit online monroecounty.gov/aging.

The Pittsford Food Cupboard offers delivery service in February and March to seniors in the 14534 ZIP code area. Call 585-264-9860 or find information at pittsfordfoodcupboard.net.

Meals on Wheels offers home-delivered, nutritious meals to seniors. Call 585-787-8397 or visit urmc.rochester.edu/home-care/meals-on-wheels.aspx for information.

AARP advocates for employment security, health care and retirement planning for seniors, as well as other programs. For information, visit aarp.org or call 888-687-2277.

Pittsford’s a caring community, full of people who care for others and are willing to help. Working together, we can ease the burden of the pandemic for us all.

Please stay safe, be well and wear your mask!

Bill Smith is the Pittsford town supervisor. Reach him with comments at bsmith@townofpittsford.org or 585-248-6220.