Spring Flower Sale underway at Mendon Library

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls, is accepting orders for its Spring Flower Sale through April 14.

All flowers are grown locally at Chase’s. Hanging baskets cost $20; options include grower’s choice; mini petunias in blue, pink or yellow; and fuchsia in red or purple. Geraniums are available in red, hot pink, salmon pink or white, and cost $4 per potted plant.

Plants will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at the library. Visit mendonlibrary.org for an order form.