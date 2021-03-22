Pittsford Rotary announces next food drive

The Rotary Club of Pittsford’s next food drive will run from 9 a.m. to noon April 3 at the Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave.

The club partners with the town of Pittsford for the drives. Volunteers will collect items for the Pittsford Food Cupboard, St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center and Dimitri House.

SJNC provides physical and mental health services to uninsured and underinsured people in and around Rochester. Needed items include soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hygiene products and deodorant.

Interact Club members from Pittsford Mendon High School and Pittsford Sutherland High School recently conducted a donation drive for SJNC, which will be combined with Rotary's collection.

Dimitri House serves those in need in the Rochester community with a range of programs, including food, shelter and services for people in their journey toward self-sufficiency.

Collectors will be maintaining safe distances during the drive, in addition to wearing face coverings and gloves. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.