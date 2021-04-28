Allendale Columbia launches new diploma programs

COURTESY OF ALLENDALE COLUMBIA SCHOOL

Allendale Columbia School in Pittsford recently launched two diploma programs: entrepreneurship and creative engagement, and STEM engagement.

The diplomas are in addition to the traditional local diploma students receive. Both are offered through AC’s Centers for Impact, which presents students with three programs: the Center of Global Engagement, Center for Entrepreneurship and Creativity, and Invent Center for STEM and Innovation.

“At Allendale Columbia, we are committed to providing authentic, relevant learning experiences that challenge our students while also ensuring they develop skills they will transfer and apply in the future,” said Shannon Baudo, interim head of school. “We are thrilled to be the first and only school to offer this innovative and personalized experience for our students.”